10th annual Diner en Blanc takes over Logan Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people all dressed in white enjoyed an elegant night for Diner en Blank in Philadelphia. The location is kept secret until the last minute. This year, the social event happened in Logan Square.

On an absolutely picture-perfect summer night in Center City, Dinner en Blanc returned for its 10 annual all-white dinner party.

"The idea is really to promote friendship and community," organizer Natanya Dibona said.

The event does have its fair share of critics. Some say it's tone-deaf with so many people struggling to make ends meet. Others wonder why bother?

"It's just a good example of Philly, brotherly love," Zachary Lutz said.

This isn't a come as you are free-for-all. You have to apply and be accepted to attend.

"Everyone brings their tables, their chairs, their food and it pops up in a secret location. As we can see the secret location is Logan Circle, which is where we popped up the first year," Dibona said.

One thing I couldn't help but notice is the diversity at the party. Every gender, shade of skin color, ethnicity and age seemed to be represented here. It is nothing if not inclusive.

"Like we're just one people. It's a lot of fun, you're meeting new people, you're socializing and we all look alike for once," Aundre Byrd said.

"You've got folks from different cultures, different places, different backgrounds but yet everyone seems to be social, able to talk. And we all have a common vibe," Warren Byrd said.

The vibe is one of good spirits and fellowship, community even.

"It's so fun, exciting. Everyone's so happy, positive energy, good vibes. I'm loving it so far," Kimberley Brown said.

"I love the environment of it. It's such a good time to bring so many people together," Jessica DiGregorio said.

Diner en Blanc is not and never will be everyone's cup of tea, but you'd be hard pressed to find a comparable event that is as positive, fun and diverse with a backdrop as beautiful as Center City, Philadelphia.