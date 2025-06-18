One business in Philadelphia is getting ready for the anticipated heat wave across the Delaware Valley

Fairmount's ACE Hardware gets ready for anticipated heat wave expecting to cross Delaware Valley

The Philadelphia area is days away from a heat wave. Temperatures could soar into the triple digits. While the heat wave is set to start over the weekend, a Fairmount business is getting ready now.

"We got 12-inch high-voltage fans. We got the regular circular standup fans," Steven Emerson, an assistant general manager in training at ACE Hardware on Fairmount, explained.

From fans to air conditioners, the shelves are full at the hardware store.

Emerson said Wednesday is truck day, and the store is stocking up with the heat wave in mind.

They are expecting an influx of customers over the next few days and to sell out of some of these items by the weekend.

"(The store will be) busy because of the weather. I'm expecting a huge sell in air conditioners and cooling equipment," Emerson said.

He continued, "We had to double up on the fans because we ran out two weeks in a row."

That was before summer officially began. Emerson's advice to customers: Come early before the temperatures soar.