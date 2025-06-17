Hot, humid Wednesday in Philadelphia region as storm chances increase at night. Here's the weather forecast.

From the 60s to a heat advisory in just two days, get ready for major changes around the Philadelphia region.

On Wednesday, we're back in the upper 80s, feeling quite hot and steamy with a greater chance for storms, including a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Parts of our area are in a level 1 risk for severe weather, so we'll keep our eyes on it.

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert as a stronger line of storms may push through the Delaware Valley during the afternoon and early evening, bringing lightning, heavy rain and the possibility for severe weather, most notably the risk for strong winds. It's another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. Timing for the storms looks to be late afternoon west of Philly, with a majority of our area seeing the impacts during the early evening hours, mainly between 5-9 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

It will be quite an interesting way to end spring as summer officially arrives on Friday, and wouldn't you know it, the pattern starts to shift just in time. Friday looks beautiful, but a heat wave begins this weekend, with highs climbing into the 90s again Saturday.

Get ready for the heat, though. Starting this weekend, we will be entering our first heat wave of the year. That means three or more days in a row hitting 90 degrees or higher, and this stretch could keep going into the following week.

For some context:

Last year's first heat wave ran from June 18 to 23, and the last one hit at the end of July.

Both topped out at 98 degrees.

Our last 100-plus degree day was on July 7, 2012, when we hit 101 degrees.

And the longest heat wave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100 degrees.

Because of the heat, we'll also be on NEXT Weather Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday as well, tracking feels-like temps of 100-plus degrees.

We could possibly see a 100-plus degree day for the first time in nearly 13 years. Stay with your NEXT Weather Team for the latest.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Hotter, p.m. storm. High 87. Low 69.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for p.m. storms. High 92. Low 73.

Friday: Sunny start to summer. High 87. Low 68.

Saturday: Heat wave begins. High 91. Low 69.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 94. Low 73.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 98. Low 76.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 99. Low 80

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast