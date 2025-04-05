Hundreds in Philadelphia join nationwide "Hands Off!" protest to voice concerns over Trump, Elon Musk

Hundreds in Philadelphia join nationwide "Hands Off!" protest to voice concerns over Trump policies

Hundreds marched down Market Street in Center City in opposition to the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

Philadelphians joined the nationwide protest called "Hands Off!" that was expected to happen in all 50 states.

Protesters said the administration's cuts to the Department of Education, firing of federal workers and its mass deportation plan are among the many reasons they decided to attend.

"From everything to people's rights to transgender [rights], to trying to get rid of unions, to get rid of Medicare," said Bob Sweerus.

"Every issue from taking away people's Social Security or threatening to do so – Medicare," said Joycelyn Damita.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the White House for a comment on the protests and has yet to hear back. But in previous statements, the Trump administration has defended its decisions, saying the administration's plans and actions will benefit the country.

Philly native Craig Browne said he felt compelled to attend the demonstration. As a teen, Browne said he protested segregated schools in Alabama and now he believes he's protesting for the future of his grandchildren.

"We are fighting literally for democracy," said Browne.

Protesters said the nationwide protests are an indication of how many Americans feel about this current administration. They're hoping their voices are not only heard, but are powerful enough to make a difference.

"Every state, from deep red Alabama to bluer than blue in Philadelphia, there's an issue that matters to everyone," said Bernie Strain.

Protesters said they won't stay silent and will continue to speak up.