At Independence Hall in Philadelphia, federal workers protest cuts by Trump administration

Federal workers gathered across the country Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's efforts to lay off thousands who work for the federal government. In Philadelphia, workers met in front of Independence Hall.

At least two workers lost their jobs at Independence National Historic Park this month.

The event was called "Save Our Services Day of Action." City leaders have expressed concern that losing workers could affect plans to celebrate the country's 250th birthday in Philadelphia in 2026.

"It's definitely alarming, it's concerning," Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said. "We want to work together with the admin as well as our leadership in Harrisburg to put us in a position to hopefully offset some of the resources that we would normally get from the federal government … to make sure that there's no hiccups."

Ed Welch is the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2058. The union represents local park employees, including those who work at Independence Mall.

"We are at bare bones now, here, these rangers, half these historic structures in this park are now closed because we don't have the personnel to open them and tell the story," Welch said.

The gathering also captured the attention of some passers-by.

"I think it's really sad what's happening to a lot of government jobs and these people, they work for us, for the citizens, so I feel bad and I would like to help out any way I can," one said.

Others came into town to show their support.

"I'm because I believe we have to save our services," Tomika Bryant, of King of Prussia, said. "We're seeing all these cuts happening, and if we don't step in and do something, we are really going to be the ones to lose."

Cat Farman, the chapter president of the local Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Union, said workers at the CFPB "prevent the big banks from ripping you off."

This story is far from over, with several lawsuits nationwide fighting the legality of Musk and Trump.

"Because these workers, they have no performance issues, no misconduct issues, and those are the only legal grounds for firing these workers," Farman said.