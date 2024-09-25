For this new Pennsylvania homeowner, home is where the blood, sweat and tears are

Pennsylvania family celebrates new home built with help from Habitat for Humanity

They say home is where the heart is, but for Mariela, home holds more than just her heart – it's filled with the blood, sweat and tears she poured into building it.

"I put in 200 hours of sweat equity," she said. "From the foundation all the way to the roofing."

After previously having mortgage applications denied, Mariela's daughter, Daijah, learned about Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County during a high school class.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you should apply to this,' and she did," Daijah said.

The nonprofit helps families overcome financial barriers to achieve homeownership.

Participants attend workshops that qualify them for affordable, income-based mortgages and are also required to put their carpentry skills to the test.

"They learn all about the responsibilities of being a homeowner," Florence Kawoczka, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Bucks County, said.

"That's very important, that they're going to be successful if we prepare them right and they can pay their mortgage and pay their bills," Kawoczka said. "We don't want to set any family up for failure."

The family of four had been living in a cramped apartment.

Now, they are moving into their brand-new three-bedroom home in Croydon, valued at approximately $375,000.

"Now this is a blessing they all have their rooms," Mariela said.

The home offers the comfort they've always dreamed of. And the family will feel right at home moving onto a street where they already know their neighbors, as the houses on either side were also built by Habitat for Humanity.

"I'm very proud, she's done a lot for us," Daijah said. "I love my mommy."