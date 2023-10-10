Flyers fans can now buy the first-ever Gritty calendar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Move over firefighters, Gritty has taken center stage.

The first-ever Gritty calendar benefitting Flyers Charities is now on sale, the Philadelphia Flyers said Tuesday.

The calendar will feature a 12-month spread of Gritty in special outfits and costumes as well as the Flyers' 2024 schedule and handwritten notes.

Gritty said in a news release that "greased up fire fighters [sic] have been real quiet since they found out I was getting into the calendar game."

The mascot suggests hanging the calendar in "a temperature controlled, dehumidified environment with proper ventilation and no direct sunlight. This baby's gotta last you all year."

The Flyers are selling Gritty calendars for a good cause. Fans can buy a calendar featuring the Flyers' mascot for $25 with proceeds benefiting Flyers Charities. Philadelphia Flyers

Some of the photos include Gritty dressed up as a leprechaun, celebrating New Year's, a sunflower and running on the beach as lifeguard Gritty.

Flyers left winger Nicolas Deslauriers will also be featured for one of the months in the calendar.

"My kids are big Gritty fans and when the opportunity came around to get dressed up and have a photo shoot, we were excited to get involved," Deslauriers said in a news release. "We had a lot fun and are glad it was all ultimately for a great cause."

Gritty recently celebrated its fifth birthday, took part in the popular trend "Barbiecore" and gave fans an up-close-and-personal view of his silly stunts.

The calendars can be bought on Flyers Charities' website. They run for $25 apiece.

The Flyers said proceeds from calendar sales will go toward Flyers Charities.

The Flyers will open the 2023-24 season Thursday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.