"Gritty's Chaos Corner" gives Philadelphia Flyers fans front-row to mascot's silly stunts

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Gritty getting his own section in the Wells Fargo Center dedicated to his silly stunts
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gritty is getting his own special spot in the Wells Fargo Center, giving some lucky fans a front-row view of his silly stunts.

The lovable Philadelphia Flyers mascot is taking over section 122 -- now known as "Gritty's Chaos Corner." It comes with a "splash zone," where fans are told to keep their heads on a swivel and be ready for silly string attacks, popcorn showers or whatever Gritty decides to serve up to help cheer on the Orange and the Black.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 11:18 AM

