Flyers mascot Gritty partakes in popular trend "Barbiecore"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The beloved Flyers mascot Gritty appeared to be following the popular trend known as "Barbiecore," sending social media buzzing.

10K retweets and i’ll wear this to oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/ila0hCOPj4 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 20, 2023

It started out with their Barbie Halloween costume last year. Just like Margot Robbie, Gritty rocked a sporty, primarily pink outfit, a colorful visor and neon skate gear. Gritty finished off the look by trading out Barbie's roller skates for their signature ice skates.

Gritty has since proved themselves to be an all-around movie connoisseur. They tweeted that if they got 10,000 retweets of their costume, they would wear their Barbie outfit to "Oppenheimer."

The two films together, which people are calling 'Barbenheimer," are so different that they have sparked many viral memes. So why not have Gritty jump on the trend?

With 10,300 retweets, 21,400 likes and 3 million views later, Gritty did not disappoint the fans. They said, "I am a gritty of my word."

i am a gritty of my word https://t.co/06MXT5HMOb pic.twitter.com/fKX80jdXbP — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 23, 2023

Plus, it could not be the movie theater without some snacks, and it turns out Gritty is a fan of butter. They patiently waited on Twitter and arrived at the condiment stand with the caption, "They got butter on tap!!!!!!"