James Bradberry to return to Eagles on 3-year deal: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost several defensive starters so far in free agency, but they were able to retain one of their key members Tuesday.

Second-Team All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry re-signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million in fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, according to multiple reports.

The deal locks Bradberry up through the 2025 season. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

With an average salary of $12.6 million, the deal makes Bradberry the 15th highest-paid cornerback based on average annual salary, according to Spotrac.

Bradberry told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he returned to Philadelphia because of his "familiarity" with the coaching staff and "love" for the city.

The Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year deal after he was cut by the New York Giants last year, and he went one to have one of the best years in his career as the Birds lost in Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bradberry had 44 total tackles, three interceptions and 17 pass deflections, which ranked third in the league. Alongside cornerback Darius Slay, they formed one of the best tandems in the NFL.

The Eagles' passing defense ranked No. 1 in the league last season, allowing 179.8 yards per game.

The Eagles have lost multiple defensive starters so far in free agency.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed with the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker T.J. Edwards went to the Chicago Bears, safety Marcus Epps inked a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and linebacker Kyzir White went to the Arizona Cardinals.

In other free agency news, the Eagles added Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, re-signed Boston Scott and retained center Jason Kelce.