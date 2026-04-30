Additional suspect arrested in connection with July 2025 shooting in Grays Ferry, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police have arrested another suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last year in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

Zaki Harrell was arrested at a home in South Philadelphia and faces charges including murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and gun charges for the shooting on the 1500 block of South Etting Street on July 7, 2025, police said.

The shooting left three people dead and several others injured, according to police. One of the people who was wounded died earlier this year.

Zahir Wylie, 23; Jason Reese, 19; and Azir Harris, 24, died in the shooting. The people who were wounded were all in their teens and early 20s, police said.

A Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge ruled in January that the most serious charges against four of six defendants in the shooting will be held for trial. Terrell Frazier, Daquon Brown, Dieve Jordain and Brandon Fisher have been charged with third-degree murder and other charges.

Defense attorneys for those four suspects have argued in court that the evidence didn't show intent to kill and said there was no conspiracy among the co-defendants.

Christopher Battle turned himself in to Philadelphia police earlier in April for charges connected to the shooting. His charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, gun offenses and related crimes, according to police.

Police said last year that they traced bullets from the scene to 13 different guns and were looking for multiple suspects.