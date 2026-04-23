Suspect facing charges for 2025 Grays Ferry mass shooting turns himself in, Philadelphia police say

A suspect in the 2025 mass shooting in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia has turned himself in, police said.

Christopher Battle turned himself in to Philadelphia police headquarters on Thursday for charges linked to the July 7, 2025, shooting on the 1500 block of South Etting Street that left three people dead and at least nine others injured. One of the people who was wounded died in earlier this year, according to police.

Battle's charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, gun offenses and related crimes.

Zahir Wylie, 23; Jason Reese, 19; and Azir Harris, 24, died in the shooting. Police have not released the name of the fourth victim. The victims who were wounded were all in their teens and early 20s, according to police.

Earlier this year, a Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge ruled that the most serious charges against four of six defendants in the shooting will be held for trial. Terrell Frazier, Daquon Brown, Dieve Jordain and Brandon Fisher have been charged with third-degree murder and other charges.

Defense attorneys for those four suspects have argued in court that the evidence didn't show intent to kill and said there was no conspiracy among the co-defendants.

Police said last year that they traced bullets from the scene to 13 different guns and were looking for multiple suspects.