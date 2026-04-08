4th person dies from injuries in 2025 Grays Ferry mass shooting, Philadelphia police say

A fourth person died from their injuries Wednesday in the 2025 mass shooting in Grays Ferry, Philadelphia police said. The person's identity wasn't immediately available.

The shooting on July 7, 2025, on the 1500 block of South Etting Street killed three other people and wounded nine others, according to police.

Earlier this year, a Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge ruled that the most serious charges against four of six defendants in the shooting will be held for trial. Terrell Frazier, Daquon Brown, Dieve Jordain and Brandon Fisher have been charged with third-degree murder and other charges. The judge tossed conspiracy, attempted murder and risking a catastrophe counts.

Ring surveillance video from the night of the shooting showed people ducking for cover on the 1500 block of South Etting Street as gunshots were fired.

Prosecutors said 15 guns were fired and 145 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the shooting. Police have previously said that the shooting likely stemmed from one person firing a gun at a gathering of 100 to 200 people on the block.

The shooting in Grays Ferry happened days after a separate mass shooting in South Philly that wounded eight people.