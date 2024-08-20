Council Rock Newtown eliminated from Little League World Series, proud community already planning a celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Council Rock Newtown baseball team's run in the 2024 Little League World Series came to an end on Tuesday.

The Blue Dawgs lost, 3-1, to Wailuku, Hawaii, the West region champions, in the elimination bracket of the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Council Rock Newtown scored one run in the top of the sixth inning and tried rallying late but came up short. Will Siveter knocked in Ryan Uhl to score the team's lone run. The Blue Dawgs recorded four hits and two errors in the loss.

Back in Newtown, Bucks County, at the Green Parrot, fans packed the bar to cheer them on, including Uhl's father, Larry.

"I'm feeling a little dejected, a little depressed," Larry Uhl said. "But again, so excited for these kids. Can't wait for them to get home tomorrow. I think we're planning a parade for them in town, so it's going to be great."

Newtown, Pa.'s Brayden Peiffer (5) and Tyler Neeld (14) wait out a pitching change during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Despite the loss, Larry Uhl said he's so proud of his son.

"They're going to have fun tonight," he added. "They deserve it. They deserve everything they got. They worked really hard, the coaches did great. I would've loved to have that experience. He'll relish it."

After losing its first game of the LLWS, Council Rock Newtown won two straight games against Salem, New Hampshire, and Puyallup, Washington, in the elimination bracket to stay alive.

Keith Terry knows the grind of the LLWS first-hand.

Terry, who helped coach Newtown baseball team that made it to the LLWS in 2005, said he's really proud of the kids and coaches.

"They just got to keep their heads up," Terry said. "They did their town proud. They did themselves proud and that's all you can do. They went out there and did their best. They're 12 years old and they grew up a lot this summer, and I'm real proud this summer as a hometown guy."

The Council Rock Newtown baseball team will return home Wednesday, and the town plans to have a welcome home party at the Chandler Fields in Newtown at around 7 p.m.