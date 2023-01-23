Watch CBS News
George Washington HS cheer team ranked 10th in US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The George Washington High School cheer team made Philadelphia history over the weekend. Video shows the team performing at the National Cheerleaders Association tournament in Dallas, Texas. 

The team was the first Philadelphia public school to compete. 

The squad is now ranked 10th in the country. 

They return to Philadelphia Monday. 

Congratulations! 

