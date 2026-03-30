Second annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run returns in May to honor Johnny and Matthew's legacy

The second annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk & Family Day will return in May to honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The event will take place on Saturday, May 16, at Washington Lake Park, Sewell, New Jersey.

The event will benefit the Gaudreau Family Foundation, which was created to honor the legacies of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The brothers were killed by an alleged drunk driver in a crash in 2024.

"John & Matty's lives were defined by their generosity, kindness, and love for their community and family," Johnny and Matthew's parents, Jane and Guy Gaudreau, said in a statement. "Family was everything to them. Through this event and the Foundation, we have the opportunity to continue the good work they would have done - supporting the causes that mattered most to them and touching the lives of those who need it most."

Last year's event raised more than $500,000 and helped fund the construction of The Gaudreau Brothers Wings of Hope playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Deptford Township.

The Gaudreau Family Foundation honors the legacies of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and also supports programs that empower children, promote youth athletics and champion animals.

Besides the races, the event is a day for the whole family. There will be other activities like face-painting, interactive games and more.

Participants are also encouraged to join virtually if you can't attend in person. Last year, more than 1,000 people from across the United States and Canada participated virtually, including members of the Florida Panthers, led by Matthew Tkachuk.

"This event has grown into something far beyond what we could have imagined," Deb Vasaturo, the Gaudreau Family 5K Committee Chair, said. "We encourage families and communities everywhere to create their own teams and gather in their neighborhoods on May 16th. Whether you're in Columbus, Calgary, Boston, or anywhere else, you can be part of this movement to continue to do good in honor of John & Matty."