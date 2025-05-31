Over 1,000 people support Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's family fundraiser with 5K run in South Jersey

The Gaudreau family is getting closer to their goal to fund an adaptive playground the late Johnny and Matthew wanted to see built in their home state of New Jersey.

Over 1,000 people, a sign of that progress, showed out on Saturday for the Gaudreau Family 5K Run, Walk and Family Fun Day at Washington Lake Park in Gloucester County.

Since Johnny and Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver near their home in Salem County, their family, including parents Jane and Guy, have been working to honor their legacy.

The runners came to support the Gaudreau family during this tough time and to help raise money for a cause thats close to the family's hearts. A little rain didn't stop anyone.

"It was emotional. It was great. I mean, earlier we had a rainbow which was a pretty neat blessing for the day," one runner said.

Guy Gaudreau was among the runners in the field. He put on a brave face for the camera but admitted the days are still really hard for their family.

"I get halfway and i wanna quit, and the boys voices get in my head and say, 'Dad you're not a quitter,'" Guy said. "Because that's not how I taught them, not to be quitters, but it's really emotionally draining for my wife and I."

The family organized the event along with members of the hockey community.

Jane previously told CBS News Philadelphia that Johnny and Matthew volunteered at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville and that the school is important to their family — that's where the playground would be built once funded.

ADS, where Jane has worked for over 40 years, is a nonprofit school serving over 135 students with disabilities. But the playground is crumbling and not accessible to many in its current state.

The event also included an auction of NHL memorabilia including signed jerseys from players around the league.

"It's pretty incredible how two young men that my wife and I raised are that incredibly popular throughout the world, right?" Guy Gaudreau said.

The family fun extended long after the running events were over. The day should get the family closer to their $600,000 goal, after entering Saturday having raised $400,000.

contributed to this report.