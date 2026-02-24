Lawyers for man accused of killing Gaudreau brothers in New Jersey argue he wasn't drunk during crash

Lawyers for Sean Higgins, the driver accused of hitting and killing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, argued that they have new evidence that he was not driving drunk when the crash happened in 2024.

Higgins appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, and his lawyers said a test shows his blood alcohol level was .075, which is below the legal limit in New Jersey.

Prosecutors previously said Higgins' blood alcohol level was .087 when he hit the Gaudreau brothers while they rode their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, in August 2024.

Higgins' lawyers also submitted a new plea deal offer to prosecutors Tuesday morning, but they didn't reveal any details.

Higgins previously turned down a deal that would have sent him to prison for 35 years. He was charged with two counts each of reckless vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter, along with evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident, in the deadly crash. If convicted, he faces up to 70 years behind bars.

Before the crash, Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," was set to start his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after eight seasons with the Calgary Flames. Matthew Gaudreau played hockey at Boston College, like his older brother, and was working as a high school coach.

Earlier this week, the United States men's hockey team honored Johnny Gaudreau after beating Canada in the gold medal game of the Olympics in Italy. The team skated around the ice rink while holding Gaudreau's No. 13 jersey and even brought his young children onto the ice to celebrate.