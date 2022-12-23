Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $510 million
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Christmas could come early for a lucky lottery player Friday night. More than half a billion dollars are up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery.
Friday's jackpot has jumped to $510 million.
That's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year.
If you win the cash option is worth almost $267 million.
Good luck!
