Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $510 million

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Christmas could come early for a lucky lottery player Friday night. More than half a billion dollars are up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery. 

Friday's jackpot has jumped to $510 million.

That's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year.

If you win the cash option is worth almost $267 million.

Good luck! 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 6:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

