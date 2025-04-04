Heavy rain, strong winds move across Philadelphia region through Friday morning. Here's the forecast.

On Friday, you can expect some isolated strong to severe storms with pockets of heavy rain and strong winds to push through the Philadelphia region during the early morning hours.

But then, conditions dry out a bit ahead of yet another weather maker for the weekend, bringing the chance of showers each day.

Temperatures continue to dramatically fluctuate with 60s on Friday, 50s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front.

That front will bring a MAJOR cool down next week, with Wednesday morning being the coldest period with lows in the 20s and low 30s, but wind chill temps in the teens as winds will gust 30 mph.

Do not put away that cold gear quite yet!

Here's your 7-day forecast

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning rain. High of 67, low of 60.

Saturday: Clouds, showers. High of 56, low of 52.

Sunday: P.m. showers. High of 72, low of 49.

Monday: A.m. shower, some sun. High of 49, low of 42.

Tuesday: Colder and windy. High of 48, low of 41.

Wednesday: Chilly day. High of 50, low of 32.

Thursday: Cold start. High of 57, low of 33.

