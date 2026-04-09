Cold Thursday morning in Philadelphia area, warmer temperatures in sight. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia area will wake up to temperatures at or below freezing under clear skies on Thursday morning. There may be some frost in places, and warm jackets are necessary. Temperatures will climb to the low 60s, which is near average for this time of year. Sunglasses are also a must. We will have another bright and sunny day.

The freeze warning is in effect for the entire Philadelphia area, except for Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties, where the growing season hasn't yet begun.

CBS News Philadelphia

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An elevated fire danger to end the week. Humidity will be very low, and winds will be breezy at times. Combined with the dry soil and brush, we will need to stay alert. Drought conditions are spreading across the region, and much of the Philadelphia area is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. Chasing more 80s. Beginning Monday, highs will flirt with the 80-degree mark. By Tuesday, we slide into the 80s, and on Wednesday, we could challenge the old record high of 88 set in 1941.

CBS News Philadelphia

Phillies forecasts

Conditions look dry and mainly sunny Friday through Wednesday with sun and warmer — and even hot — temperatures. There is a chance of a shower or storm Wednesday evening.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Sunny. High 61, low 32.

Friday: Pleasant. High 72, low 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 70, low 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 65, low 43.

Monday: Very warm. High 81, low 52.

Tuesday: Summer-like. High 87, low 65.

Wednesday: Near record high. High 88, low 67.

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