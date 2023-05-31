Frankford HS community to rally for answers amid asbestos closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia continues to deal with a major asbestos problem that's impacting thousands of students and staff members.

The district announced on May 22 that Frankford High School will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Parents, students and several elected officials are expected to attend a rally outside the building on Oxford Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

They want transparency and accountability from the Philadelphia School District and ultimately want to know the plan for the next school year.

Earlier this month, teachers from Frankford High School and other schools visited the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street demanding more answers and timely notification about reopening plans for buildings impacted by asbestos.

Wednesday's rally is being led by a Frankford High School teacher.

Frankford High School has been closed to students and staff since an inspection revealed that the damaged asbestos is so extensive the building will most likely remain closed through next year.

Frankford High, which was built in 1910, is one of six Philadelphia schools shut down this year due to asbestos issues. Only three have reopened.

The district says 16 more schools will be inspected by the end of the summer, but teachers say more needs to be done.

"We just want to know where the asbestos was specifically," Maeve Rooney, a teacher at Mitchell Elementary, said, "and what are they doing to remediate it, what are the plans for reopening."

"You'll never know whether this affects your health until years down the road," Tim Conley, a teacher at Frankford High School, said, "and it's not a good feeling to sit with, trying to do your job."

The school district says it's working around the clock on the asbestos issue, but adds it will require resources from the city, state and federal government.