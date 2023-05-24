Frankford High School will remain closed next year due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frankford High School in Northeast Philadelphia will remain closed through next year because of asbestos damage, the district said in a letter to the school community. The district said the extent of the damage was "unexpected."

The school district says it's searching for a new facility for in-person learning for the start of the next school year.

The high school building will be closed for the remainder of this school year. It is one of six buildings that the district closed for asbestos issues this school year, though three have since reopened.

"We have been unable to quickly identify a nearby swing space that could be prepared in time for this school year to accommodate our students and staff, as well as meet the programmatic needs," Oz Hill, School District of Philadelphia's chief operating officer, wrote.

According to the district, they're looking for an alternate building that's close to Frankford and keep the students and staff on the same campus, among other criteria.

The district said the building will undergo "the necessary environmental and other work, including HVAC, and repairs needed throughout the facility."

The district recently hired an outside company to perform asbestos inspections at the cost of $24 million.

Officials say there are 16 buildings in the district that need to be inspected by August, meaning more school closures are possible.

Teachers from Frankford High School were among the group who visited the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street last week demanding more answers and timely notification about reopening plans for buildings impacted by asbestos.

One of them was English teacher David Gavigan, who teaches sophomores.

"I came for my colleagues who are really concerned about their health, their students' health," Gavigan said last week.

"I feel like this really is a crisis and we deserve to get this right," he added.

Principal Michael Calderone said in another letter that the high school will still hold its graduation at its stadium on June 12.

This is a developing story and will be updated.