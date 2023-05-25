Tony Watlington unveils 5-year plan to improve Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's nearly a year in the making. Tony Watlington, the Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, unveiled a new, five-year strategic plan to improve the district.

"I think we've built enough support across a lot of groups so that the public and the city won't think of this as Tony's plan or the Board of Education's plan, but as our strategic plan," Watlington said.

Watlington says he's confident as the final phase of the district's strategic plan – called "Accelerate Philly" was released to the public Wednesday.

"The public should know what's our plan for improving the number of kids and the percentage of kids who can read at a third-grade level," Watlington said.

The plan identifies five key areas:

Improving safety and well-being

Work with families and community

Accelerate academic achievement

Recruit and retain teachers

Cost-effective operations

One highlight of the five-year plan is a year-round, extended school day pilot program.

"If these students in these up to 10 schools have a year-round calendar, more time during the year to learn the standards, the very best teachers and principals, and we give them the best curriculum," Watlington said.

As for hiring and keeping top teachers, Watlington says the plan outlines incentives to get teachers in the district.

He adds the plan looks to further invest in "grow your own teacher models."

"The answer is not to steal teachers from one place to the next place, but we got to get more to come to the School District of Philadelphia," Watlington said.

"Accelerate Philly" also tackles issues with the school selection process in the district.

Watlington says by July 1, the district will have answers as to how the problem will be fixed starting next school year.

"We're going to audit it annually, including this summer, and we are going to have some things to say about improvements that we'll make to the school selection process," Watlington said.

At Thursday's meeting, the Board of Education will see the entire five-year strategic plan for the first time.

The board is expected to vote on "Accelerate Philly" on June 1.

The school district also confirmed Wednesday Frankford High School, which has been closed since the beginning of April, will not reopen this year and likely not next.

A letter posted to the school's Facebook page adds the district is looking to find a space for students and staff to have in-person instruction.