FOP endorses Jeff Brown for Philadelphia mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Union endorsed Jeff Brown for mayor Thursday.  

In a statement, FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby said:   

"Our brave men and women who risk their lives each and every day to protect our city deserve a Mayor that has their backs and support. Jeff Brown promises to work collaboratively with the Philadelphia police department to address violent crime in our great city and hire the necessary officers to get the job done.

Brown will also work tirelessly for livable wages and benefits for our rank-and-file police officers and first responders.

Throughout this campaign, Jeff Brown has pledged more funding for recruitment, equipment, and innovative training across our specialized units.

We're urging our 6,500 officers and some 10,000 retirees to support Jeff Brown. The choice is crystal clear on Primary Election Day."

The endorsement of Brown came on the same day that former city councilmember Derek Green dropped out of the race.

With Green dropping out, the number of Democratic mayoral candidates for the May 16 primary election stands at nine.

Former city councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez dropped out of the race last weekend.

We have a full list of mayoral candidates and their bios on our website.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:03 PM

