Maria Quiñones Sánchez withdraws her bid for Philly mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Democrat and former Philadelphia Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said, on Sunday, she would no longer run in the Philadelphia mayor's race. Thereby, the list of Democratic mayoral candidates for the May 16 primary election shrinks down to 10.

"I am sorry to be suspending my campaign. I ran for mayor because I've lived every challenge this city faces, and with my policy and legislative experience, I felt I could tackle our city's challenges head-on," Quiñones Sánchez said.

After working in former Councilmember Angel Ortiz's office, she led the educational organization Aspira. During her tenure, Aspira opened the city's first bilingual charter school, Eugenia Maria de Hostos in Olney.

She came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico when she was 6 months old.

CBS Philadelphia has a full list of candidates here.