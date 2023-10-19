Delco fire official pleads guilty to charges of unlawful contact with a minor

Delco fire official pleads guilty to charges of unlawful contact with a minor

Delco fire official pleads guilty to charges of unlawful contact with a minor

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- Matthew Thomas Bateman, former deputy fire chief in Folcroft, could spend one to two years in state prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday morning to charges of unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person younger than 16.

CBS News Philadelphia Investigations broke word of the sex crimes investigation inside the Folcroft Fire Department last November.

Thomas Weber, the former chief of the fire department, is still facing charges that he failed to report the investigation of Bateman and charges of obstruction of an investigation and child endangerment.

It's alleged the victim reported the assault to the chief and prosecutors say nothing happened. Weber hasn't commented on the charges.

Bateman will be on probation for seven years and was categorized as a Tier 2 sex offender. He'll have to register with the state for 25 years.

"The final step will be holding the Folcroft Borough and Fire Department responsible for their actions and omissions to act which resulted in this heinous crime of a child," an attorney for the victim said.

The Folcroft Borough said, "Folcroft Borough Council and the mayor have made clear that they will not tolerate abuse under any circumstances and deny any wrongdoing in this case. The matter has been turned over to legal counsel and I have no further comments at this time."