Fire official charged in sexual assault of teen at firehouse

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspended deputy chief with the Folcroft Fire Company has been charged with a slew of sex crimes, including trafficking of individuals, indecent assault and forcible compulsion, indecent assault of a person younger than 16 and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Detectives say Matthew Thomas Bateman sexually assaulted the alleged victim inside the fire house as recently as this fall. The accuser came forward to police late last month, according to sources. 

This investigation was first reported by CBS3 on December 1. Bateman and another senior officer with the fire company were suspended after Folcroft borough officials were made aware of the allegations. 

Bateman was taken into custody this morning after a judge signed an arrest warrant. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney. Efforts to reach him previously for comment were unsuccessful. He did not return multiple messages seeking comment.  

