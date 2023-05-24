Folcroft Fire Chief charged for failing to report sexual assault involving teen

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS Investigators have learned criminal charges were just filed against the suspended Chief of the Folcroft Fire Department.

Court documents allege the Delaware County emergency official failed to report accusations of sexual assault against a deputy fire chief.

Thomas Weber was charged with failure to report, obstruction of an investigation and child endangerment.

According to the affidavit, Weber received three different reports in mid-November alleging that deputy chief Matthew Bateman had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old junior volunteer firefighter.

The assaults took place in the firehouse, according to court documents.

CBS News Investigations broke word of the investigation in December.

Weber previously declined to address the accusations when contacted by CBS3. He is charged with counts of child endangerment, failure to report and obstruction. His bail was set at $200,000 unsecured. He remains suspended with pay as Folcroft Fire marshal. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/9h5MCh8jpH — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 24, 2023

Weber and Bateman were both suspended at that time.

Folcroft Borough officials spoke with CBS News Chief Investigative reporter Joe Holden about the arrest.

"We do not tolerate child abuse, silence is unacceptable," Andrew Hayman, the Folcroft Borough Manager, said. "For anyone, whether they're a Folcroft employee or not, who was aware of child abuse needs to report that. We're even are happy to provide resources for them to do such."

Holden: "As borough manager, you expect people to come forward and report that?"

Hayman: "No matter what they should come forward and report it to the authorities."

While Weber is suspended as fire chief and the borough's fire marshal — he is still collecting a paycheck as fire marshal.

Messages left for his attorney were not returned.

Weber is free on unsecured bail.

As for Bateman, his case is headed to trial.