Philadelphia Flyers drop outside of top 5, secure No. 6 overall pick in 2025 NHL draft

The Philadelphia Flyers did not win Monday night's lottery and dropped outside the top 5 in June's NHL draft. The Flyers secured the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft, while the New York Islanders won the No. 1 overall selection.

The orange and black entered Monday's drawing with the fourth-best odds of landing the first pick at 9.5%. The club has never picked No. 1 overall since the league went from an "amateur" to an "entry" draft in 1979.

The Flyers have never won the lottery since the NHL introduced it in 1995. The highest they've picked was No. 2 overall twice. In 2006-07, the Flyers finished last in the NHL, but the Chicago Blackhawks won the lottery. Philadelphia dropped from No. 1 to No. 2, drafting James van Riemsdyk. In 2017, the Flyers leaped from No. 13 to No. 2, selecting Nolan Patrick.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere said at the team's cleanout day in April that the club's rebuild is shifting "from subtracting from the roster into trying to start to add and help the team."

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NHL draft?

This year's draft class doesn't appear to have a Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini level prospect atop its rankings.

There does seem to be a consensus that the No. 1 overall pick will be Erie (OHL) defenseman Matthew Schaefer, with Saginaw (OHL) center Michael Misa right behind him. Schaefer and Misa finished No. 1 and 2 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

The next grouping includes Swedish center Anton Frondell (No. 1 in Central Scouting's international skaters), centers James Hagens (Boston College, NCAA), Jake O'Brien (Brantford, OHL) and Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton, QMJHL), defenseman Radim Mrtka (Seattle, WHL) and winger Porter Martone (Brampton, OHL).

How many picks do the Flyers have in the 2025 NHL draft?

The Flyers have 11 picks in the 2025 NHL draft, including seven in the first two rounds and three in the first.

Here are all of the team's draft picks at this moment:

1st: No. 6 overall (own)

1st: Colorado's

1st: Edmonton's

2nd: Own

2nd: Anaheim's

2nd: Columbus'

2nd: Calgary's

3rd: Own

5th: Own

5th: Carolina's

6th: Own

When is the 2025 NHL draft?

The 2025 NHL draft will take place over two days, June 27 and 28, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.