Blackhawks' Connor Bedard becomes youngest ever pick for NHL All-Star Game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Connor Bedard has been selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and the Blackhawks rookie is the youngest player in NHL history to receive such an honor.

Bedard, 18, was the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft in 2023. He leads the Blackhawks with 33 points – 15 goals and 18 assists – in 37 games played so far this season.

At 18 years and 202 days old, Bedard will be the youngest player in league history to play in the NHL All-Star Game, and the second youngest to appear in an All-Star weekend, behind the late Fleming MacKell, who was 18 years and 16 days old when he played in the All-Star Game back in 1948.

Bedard is also the second Blackhawks rookie to be named an NHL All-Star, and the first in more than 50 years – joining the late Tony Esposito (1969-1970).

Esposito was still 17 when he was drafted by the Blackhawks last summer – but he had pre-draft resume to justify the buzz. In the Western Hockey League in Canada the year before, Bedard had the most points in the league in almost three decades. He's won almost every major award he could, including MVP at the World Juniors.

He was the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to win their top prospect, leading scorer, and Player of the Year award.

Bedard was one of 32 players selected by the NHL to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this coming Feb. 3. Fans will select 12 more.

Voting for the remaining players is now open at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter), and on the NHL app.