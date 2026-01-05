As flu-like illness surges in U.S., New Jersey mom recalls "miserable" bout that ruined her Christmas

Flu-like illness reached the highest level in the United States in 25 years, according to updated numbers released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors blame the surge of infections, including the flu, RSV, COVID-19, colds and coughs, on the holiday festivities and traveling.

Health officials believe the severe season is likely to get worse.

"I felt like I got hit by a bus," Ada Hung of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, said. "It was just a lot."

Hung described her recent bout with the flu, which she noted ruined Christmas and her birthday the day after.

"I felt miserable. I felt my nose started running," Hung said. "My head was killing me. I couldn't open my eyes."

The Cherry Hill mom of four says a test confirmed she had influenza A, a contagious strain that spreads quickly.

"We're seeing a lot more admissions now, lots of patients with influenza, " Dr. Martin Topiel with Virtua Health said.

Topiel said hospitals get busy right after the holidays when respiratory infections spread. He said the people who get hospitalized are the high-risk groups, including some who don't have caretakers at home.

The newly updated map from the CDC shows flu is widespread across the country. New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware have high numbers.

"It's definitely going around, and it's not fun," Hung said.

New Jersey had more than 12,000 cases through December, twice as many as the year before.

"The one thing we really need to do is around other people, wash our hands, cover our cough," Topiel said. "And make sure we're wearing masks when we're in crowded areas."

Hung said her husband got it first.

"100%, I got it from him," Hung said. "It was his birthday and Christmas gift to me, which I did not appreciate."

Hung said Tamiflu, but she couldn't get a flu shot this year because of the autoimmune medications she takes.

"Now I'm trying to get rid of this cough that just won't go away," Hung said.

Doctors said fewer people being vaccinated is causing part of the spike in flu cases, and this year's formula doesn't protect against the new strain.

"But it's still an effective vaccine," Topiel said.

Doctors said the flu is usually most contagious right before symptoms show up, and can be spread for up to a week.