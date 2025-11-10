Flight delays, cancellations continue Monday at Philadelphia International Airport amid government shutdown

Dozens of flights are canceled or delayed at Philadelphia International Airport Monday as the nation enters its fourth day of flight reductions due to air traffic controller shortages and the government shutdown.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, flight tracking website FlightAware said nearly 60 flights were delayed and 50 were canceled. Travelers are urged to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

On Nov. 7, the Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to reduce airline capacity by 10% across dozens of the country's busiest airports amid the ongoing government shutdown. In addition to dealing with staff shortages, air traffic controllers are currently working without pay.

Last week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the move was meant to prevent a crisis and "keep the airspace safe."

People traveling out of PHL also need to account for potentially longer lines at security after the airport announced it would temporarily close the Terminal A-West and Terminal F TSA checkpoints.

Monday marks the 41st day of the government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. A short-term funding measure passed in the Senate overnight with the support of eight Democrats, including Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, signaling an end to the shutdown could be on the horizon.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will update this page as new information becomes available.