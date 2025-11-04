2 TSA checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport to temporarily close amid government shutdown

Two TSA security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday amid the government shutdown.

A spokesperson for PHL said Tuesday that Terminal A-West and Terminal F security checkpoints will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, but that all of the other checkpoints will remain open.

"The temporary closures are also taking place in conjunction with PHL's airline partners," a spokesperson for the airport said. "Airport staff will be on hand to direct passengers to open checkpoints."

PHL didn't say how long the TSA security checkpoints would be closed, but it comes as the government shutdown is set to become the longest ever.

The government has been shut down for 35 days, and the Senate failed to advance a bill that would end the stalemate for a 14th time Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said airport delays are going to get worse as the government shutdown continues. He added that some airspace in the United States might be forced to close if it stretches into next week.

Air traffic controllers across the country, including at PHL, have gone several weeks without a paycheck amid the shutdown.

An air traffic controller told CBS News Philadelphia last week that about 130 air traffic controllers at PHL are now working six days a week without pay.