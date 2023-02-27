Firefighter falls 25 feet in Southwest Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter is hospitalized after suffering severe injuries while battling a house fire.
Randy Ballinger, with Ladder 13, fell 25 feet from a roof on Saturday in Southwest Philadelphia.
An online fundraising campaign has been set up to help his family with medical costs.
More than $44,000 have been raised so far.
According to the website, he is recovering from a concussion, collapsed lung, broken ribs and broken legs.
