Firefighter falls 25 feet in Southwest Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter is hospitalized after suffering severe injuries while battling a house fire.

Randy Ballinger, with Ladder 13, fell 25 feet from a roof on Saturday in Southwest Philadelphia.

An online fundraising campaign has been set up to help his family with medical costs.

More than $44,000 have been raised so far.

According to the website, he is recovering from a concussion, collapsed lung, broken ribs and broken legs.