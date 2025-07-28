Fashion District selected as Philadelphia's volunteer center for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Fashion District will serve as the primary hub for all volunteer operations leading up to and throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 announced Monday.

Philadelphia is one of 11 U.S. cities scheduled to host World Cup matches in 2026. The city will host six matches in June and July, including a Round of 16 match on the Fourth of July, coinciding with America's 250th anniversary.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 anticipates 3,000 volunteers to help meet the city's needs during the World Cup. Individuals interested in volunteering can apply online at volunteer.fifa.com.

The shopping mall, located on Market Street in Center City, was selected as the volunteer center due to its location near hotels and public transportation and accessibility to over 3,100 parking spots, according to a news release from Philadelphia Soccer 26.

"The site is easily accessible — volunteers can walk, take public transit or drive — and it is located just blocks away from the country's most historical sites and the city's economic center," Philadelphia Soccer 2026 co-chair Michelle Singer said in a statement. "There really is no better site to base our large volunteer effort and I am glad we were able to secure it."

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker said the Fashion District Philadelphia "represents a significant victory for our city."

"The center will not only help power critical volunteer efforts supporting FIFA World Cup 26™ but also generate significant economic activity for our local businesses, restaurants, and hotels," Parker said. "We are proud to support this effort and the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that next summer's tournament is a success."

Philadelphia Soccer 26 will begin interviewing and selecting volunteers over the next couple of months.