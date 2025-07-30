Limerick police cleared by Montgomery County DA in chase, crash that killed 3 teens

Limerick Township police did not break the law when responding to a call last month that ended in a fatal crash, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The investigation of the crash that killed three teens was limited to examining whether there were any violations of the law by police, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Limerick police responded to a 911 call of a potential theft in progress at Target on Ridge Pike in Royersford on June 3. An officer saw a Toyota Camry operating without its headlights as it left the Target parking lot onto Kline Road, the DA's office said. The officer attempted a vehicle stop, activating the patrol car's emergency lights and siren, when the car made a left turn on West Ridge Pike.

The DA said instead of stopping, the car sped west on Ridge Pike, starting a chase.

The car came to a rest after losing control on the 300 block of West Ridge Pike, going over a grassy area for about 91 feet, hitting a utility pole, then colliding with a stone wall and going airborne, according to the DA's office.

Investigators found the car traveled nearly 2 miles on West Ridge Pike in 1 minute and 33 seconds, speeding between 70 and 92 miles per hour, the DA said.

The DA's office said the driver of the Camry didn't have a Pennsylvania driver's license. Investigators determined the cause of the crash was the driver's inexperience, which led to her loss of control while speeding to evade police.

"There were no violations of law by the police during this incident," according to a news release.

Family and friends held a balloon release for the three teens, Gabriel Cooper, 17, Nasir Youk, 17 and Siniyah Newsuan, 17, on June 6. Over 100 people attended the balloon release in Spring City, where the teens grew up.

"This horrific crash seriously injuring one teenager and taking the lives of three others has left three families grieving the loss of their children. We, along with the community, share their sadness and loss," Steele said.