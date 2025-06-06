Family, friends gather for balloon release to honor teens killed in Limerick Township crash

Family, friends gather for balloon release to honor teens killed in Limerick Township car crash

It was an emotional day for family and friends of the three teens who were killed in a crash Wednesday following a police chase in Limerick Township.

Loved ones of Gabriel Cooper, 17, Nasir Youk, 17 and Siniyah Newsuan, 17, came together for a balloon release to honor their lives two days after their deaths.

Siniyah Newsuan, 17, [left], Nasir Youk, 17, [middle] and Gabriel Cooper, 17 [right]. CBS News Philadelphia.

"We have to hold onto those beautiful memories," said Meelin Youk, Nasir's aunt.

Over 100 people were in attendance for the balloon release in Spring City, where the kids grew up.

Nasir Youk and Newsuan were rising juniors at Owen J. Roberts High School. Cooper was also a former student of the district. Their teachers and classmates were also present during the balloon release.

In attendance was also Nasir Youk's mother, who is heartbroken over the loss.

"This is just unbelievable," Angela Andrews, Nasir Youk's mother, said. "He was a good kid. He was a good kid. He was just living a full life as a kid would. This is unfortunate. I'm upset. I am extremely upset."

A 15-year-old boy was injured as well.

Friday night was also graduation at Owens J. Roberts High School.

Among all the smiles and celebrations, there was also sadness among the school community. A moment of silence was held to remember the young lives lost.

"Many of us come together with heavy hearts this evening. It has been a challenging couple of days as we unexpectedly lost three members of our larger community on Wednesday," said Principal Steven Kollar.

Surveillance video captured the moment before the crash shows a car speeding down Ridge Pike with police not far behind.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, the teens were connected to a potential theft at a nearby Target.

Nasir Youk's grandmother, Meejain Youk, believes her grandson should still be alive.

"Why didn't you stop them at the door?" she said. "Why did you wait until they got in the car, and then the police had the license plate number. They did not have to pursue," she said. "The reason they ran is because they were afraid."

Andrews said the family has yet to speak with police or the DA's office about what happened, but she hopes they can get answers soon.

"The detectives or whoever was supposed to call me back never called me back," she said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office regarding the family's concerns about the police chase, but a spokesperson said the police couldn't comment because it's still an active investigation.