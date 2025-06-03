1 person dead, 2 injured in crash in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, after police pursuit

One person is dead, and two others were injured in a crash in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, after a police pursuit on Tuesday night, emergency officials said. The civilian car involved in the accident allegedly flipped over multiple times.

The crash happened on Ridge Pike near Sunset Road at around 9:15 p.m. Limerick Township Police were pursuing the car before the crash, officials said.

A car involved in the accident in Limerick Township allegedly flipped over multiple times. CBS News Philadelphia

Ridge Pike is shut down as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.