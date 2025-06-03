Watch CBS News
1 person dead, 2 injured in crash in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, after police pursuit

Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
One person is dead, and two others were injured in a crash in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, after a police pursuit on Tuesday night, emergency officials said. The civilian car involved in the accident allegedly flipped over multiple times.

The crash happened on Ridge Pike near Sunset Road at around 9:15 p.m. Limerick Township Police were pursuing the car before the crash, officials said.

23co-limerick-crash-transfer-frame-924.jpg
A car involved in the accident in Limerick Township allegedly flipped over multiple times.   CBS News Philadelphia

Ridge Pike is shut down as police investigate the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

