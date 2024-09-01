How much money does the winner get in the Philadelphia Phillies' fantasy football league?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fantasy football season is in full swing with the NFL starting this week, including the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Backup Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is the commissioner of the league with his teammates and said in an interview with ESPN before Sunday Night Baseball against the Atlanta Braves that the winner takes home $31,000. Second place gets $12,000, third place gets $5,000, the high point of the league gets $5,000 and weekly payouts for the highest score are $500, Stubbs said. The buy-in is $5,000.

Garrett Stubbs just said on ESPN that the winner of the Phillies fantasy football league gets $31,000.



$12,000 for second place ain't bad, either! — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 1, 2024

In any fantasy football league, there's always at least one person who constantly proposes awful trades to fellow members. In the Phillies' league, Stubbs said shortstop Trea Turner is the worst when it comes to making trades.

"Probably Trea taking advantage of anyone in the league," said Stubbs, who declined to reveal the name of the league. "Because Trea as soon as the league is over is going to start firing off ridiculous trades. I think Trea might be sliding money under the table to make these trades happen."

Last week, the Phillies had a golf competition at Citizens Bank Park to determine who got the No. 1 overall pick, which was won by catcher J.T. Realmuto. Each player had to hit the ball as close to the pin as possible to determine the draft order.

Pregame shenanigans or fantasy football szn? 🏌️



The @Phillies were seen getting their draft order straightened out earlier, via NTT #BallparkCam. pic.twitter.com/7x0yP01jJp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 27, 2024

Stubbs said they don't have a punishment for who will finish last in the league, but he's confident they'll be able to come up with something with the creative minds they have in the clubhouse.

"We'll have to do something like you gotta wear a Mets or Braves uniform walking around Center City," Stubbs said.