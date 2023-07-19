Phillies DJ Garrett Stubbs says "Dancing on My Own" is here to stay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Garrett Stubbs has some news for Phillies and Philadelphia music fans alike: Calum Scott's Tiesto remix cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" is here to stay.

"I don't know if Dancing on My Own' will be going anywhere in the foreseeable future," Stubbs, the Phillies backup catcher, DJ and creator of an unhinged Spotify playlist played, said on an upcoming episode of CBS Philadelphia's Gallen of Questions podcast.

The Phillies ditched their 2022 postseason anthem coming into this season because it was a "second-place song," slugger Kyle Schwarber told MLB.com in February. But the song didn't stay out of the Phillies' playlist rotation for long.

Stubbs said the Phillies brought the song back during their early June series against the Washington Nationals. At the time, the Phillies were 25-32. Since? The Phils are 27-10.

"It's here to stay. I think it's a Philly staple," Stubbs said. "We love jamming to it after wins, and I think fans in the city love being a part of that culture in the locker room too."

The 30-year-old Stubbs established himself as some kind of folk hero among Phillies fans last season -- he even wore a custom-made "Dancing on My Own" suit jacket before Game 5 of the NLCS.

After the Phillies won the National League pennant, Stubbs interviewed with CBS News Philadelphia wearing a beer-box hat.

He pointed to the team's culture and keeping it loose in the locker room as a key to its success.

"We're just a bunch of dudes having fun playing the game, honestly, Stubbs said. "Obviously, a bunch of guys who are really good at playing this game, but I think keeping it light and all that type of stuff helps us being at our highest level."

The Phillies started sluggish, yet again, this season but have caught fire since the Washington series. Entering Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phils hold the third and final wild-card spot and are in second place in the NL East.

Philadelphia won its series opener against Milwaukee, 4-3, Tuesday night, thanks to a strong pitching performance from Aaron Nola and another big Schwarber game.

Nola has been a polarizing figure among Phillies fans, this season especially. Nola has a 4.27 ERA in 126 1/3 innings this season, but his walks are up and so are the home runs.

In 20 starts, Nola has 30 walks -- already more than he's had in two of his last three seasons. He's also allowed 21 home runs, the third-most in all of baseball.

However, Nola has been better since June. In his last eight starts, Nola has a 3.69 ERA.

Before striking out six batters in 7 1/3 innings against the Brewers on Tuesday, Stubbs said the Phils have no doubts about Nola.

"I promise you no one in our dugout or coaching staff is worried about how Aaron Nola is going to be pitching down the stretch here," Stubbs said. "He's a bona fide ace. We all know what he's capable of doing. Yeah, he hasn't maybe lived up to exactly what everybody was expecting this specific season so far, but we know how good of a player he is."