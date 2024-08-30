Philadelphia Eagles reveal new uniform combination for season opener in Brazil against Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles to wear new uniform combination in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles revealed their new uniform combination on Friday that they will debut in the NFL's first-ever game in South America. The Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6, at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and will wear white jerseys paired with black pants, white socks and black helmets.

The Eagles' uniform combo mirror the colors of the Brazilian professional soccer team Corinthians Paulista, the home team of stadium where the game will be held. Corinthians' colors are predominantly black and white. Notably, the color green, which is synonymous with the Eagles and Packers, is also the color of the Corinthians' most hated rival Palmeiras.

The Eagles' black helmets first appeared during the 2022 season. These helmets had been temporarily shelved to make room for the return of the team's popular Kelly Green uniforms.

Earlier this year the NFL expanded its uniform policy, now allowing teams to wear a third alternate helmet design. The Eagles can now keep both alternate helmets and their standard Midnight Green helmet.

The team also announced earlier this summer that the Kelly Green throwbacks will be featured in two games this season: the Week 9 Sunday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3 and the Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29.

The Packers will stick with their traditional home uniforms, wearing their iconic green jerseys with yellow pants.