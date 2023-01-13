Watch CBS News
Local News

FAA: Outage to NOTAM system may have been human error

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

FAA outage may have been caused by human error
FAA outage may have been caused by human error 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now blames human error for the computer meltdown Wednesday that grounded air traffic nationwide.

Officials believe the system failure was caused by personnel who did not follow procedure while accessing the Notice to Air Missions System.

They say the error damaged a data file.

A government source told CNN the system is more than 30 years old, and a planned update is at least six years away. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.