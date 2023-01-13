FAA: Outage to NOTAM system may have been human error

FAA outage may have been caused by human error

FAA outage may have been caused by human error

FAA outage may have been caused by human error

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now blames human error for the computer meltdown Wednesday that grounded air traffic nationwide.

Officials believe the system failure was caused by personnel who did not follow procedure while accessing the Notice to Air Missions System.

They say the error damaged a data file.

A government source told CNN the system is more than 30 years old, and a planned update is at least six years away.