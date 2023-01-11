Flights resuming after FAA deals with key system outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now says flight departures and normal air traffic operations are resuming after an outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.

Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight."

Flights were already departing from Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of air traffic congestion, the FAA says.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The agency previously said it ordered the pause "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

The FAA told CBS News the pause does not affect medical or military flights.

The major outage with the Notice to Air Missions System caused delays to pile up at airports including Philadelphia International Airport.

Pilots and airports rely on the system when making route plans, and it is critical to air travel. When it goes down, planes can't safely fly.

Technicians have been working Wednesday to fix the issue.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden was aware of the flight disruptions and ordered the Department of Transportation to investigate.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," Jean-Pierre said.

Hundreds of people on social media were posting from the airport that they are stuck on the tarmac.

If you are traveling today, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.

Flights were airborne

Planes hovering over the Philadelphia region at 8 a.m. according to FlightAware. FlightAware

Planes flying across United States at 8 a.m. according to FlightAware. FlightAware

Earlier Wednesday morning, the FAA said: "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now."

The agency said it would "provide frequent updates as we make progress."

Multiple airlines said in statements that they were grounding all domestic flights.

An FAA outage is impacting all flights including all carriers. We sincerely appreciate your patience as they work to resolve this. — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 11, 2023