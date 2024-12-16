Mystery drone sightings fuel spread of internet theories

As unexplained drone sightings along the East Coast trigger investigations and demands from officials for more information, a wave of online speculation has filled the void as amateur sleuths seek to solve the mystery themselves.

One Facebook group called "New Jersey Mystery Drones - let's solve it" has surged to over 73,000 members in recent days, becoming a hub for users to share their drone sightings and speculate on the source of the mysterious activity.

George Gary, a New Jersey resident who joined the Facebook group, told CBS News that he was sitting in his car in Moorestown when he saw what he said were "multiple drones" in the sky. "I'm honestly not sure what's behind them," he said, speculating that it could be connected to government activity. "I'm really curious to find out."

New Jersey resident Vanessa Grierson, who also said she has seen drones, told CBS News she joined the Facebook group to find out what others were seeing. "It's alarming that there are still no answers," she said.

Across social media, users have shared theories that range from foreign interference to UFOs to hobbyist activity.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement last week saying there is "no evidence at this time" that the reported drone sightings pose a threat to national security or public safety, or have any foreign connection.

But state and local leaders have been pushing for more information and a stronger response.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday he is urging federal authorities to allocate more resources to investigate the sightings, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that a drone detection system is being deployed in the state.

In some cases, people mistake planes for drones

The number of drones flying over the East Coast and the identity of those behind the activity remain unclear. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that the FBI has received about 5,000 tips of reported drone sightings in the last few weeks, "about 100 of which they felt needed to be followed up on."

Authorities say many of the reported drone sightings could be aircraft or helicopters operating from the region's numerous airports, as residents increasingly turn their attention to the skies in search of answers.

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim said he went on patrol with police on Thursday night to find out more about the drones. In a lengthy X thread, Kim said he "concluded that most of the possible drone sightings that were pointed out to me were almost certainly planes."

Kirby said many other reports were determined to be "a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones."

In addition, unrelated videos have sparked confusion. On Friday, a video was widely shared and said to show a mysterious drone seemingly "shooting" at the ground. However, CBS News traced the footage to a military training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

People have also shared old videos from different contexts. One widely shared clip, allegedly showing drones over New York, is at least four years old.

Officials respond

Rep. Mike Waltz, a Republican from Florida who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser, said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the lack of information highlights lapses in authority between local law enforcement and federal agencies like the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security.

"I think Americans are finding it hard to believe we can't figure out where these are coming from," Waltz said. "It's pointing to gaps in our capabilities and in our ability to clamp down on what's going on here. And we need to get to the bottom of it."

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said there is a "growing sense of uncertainty and urgency across the state" despite statements from federal investigators assuring residents that the drones do not pose public safety threats.

"As such, I urge you to share any relevant information about these drone sightings with the public," Booker said. "Without transparency, I believe that rumors, fear, and misinformation will continue to spread."

Shooting down drones?

Some social media users have suggested that they plan to shoot down the drones if they veer too close to their homes. President-elect Trump also suggested shooting down the drones, though he did not clarify who should take such action.

However, shooting down a drone is a federal crime.

The Federal Aviation Administration classifies drones as aircraft, meaning damaging or destroying them is a violation of the Aircraft Sabotage Act.

Beyond legal risks, firing at drones poses a serious safety hazard and could lead to injuries.