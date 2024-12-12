White House says South Jersey drone sightings pose no threat, but residents still want answers

White House says New Jersey drone sightings pose no threat, but residents still want answers

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) -- The White House says there is no evidence at this time the drone sightings across the Delaware Valley, mostly in New Jersey, pose a national security or public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus.

"It appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully," John Kirby, the National Security Communications Advisor, said.

Kirby's comments come as concerns have been growing after large drones, often flying in groups, have been spotted in towns all over New Jersey since mid-November.

"It is a bit concerning to me because in this day and age what are they spying on? What are they trying to find out?" said Michelle Davis, who lives in Blackwood.

"I want to find out what they want to do, what are they looking for?" said Maria Villa, who lives in Sewell.

New Jersey State Police held a virtual briefing on Thursday for police chiefs across the state, but several officials told CBS Philadelphia that no new information had been released. Mayors and state lawmakers attended a similar briefing on Wednesday at State Police headquarters in Ewing.

"We were told that these drones were not the property of the Department of Defense," New Jersey Assemblyman Bill Moen said.

Moen was at the meeting. In the past 24 hours, he says he's been in contact with federal lawmakers in New Jersey and New York who sent a letter requesting a briefing with the Department of Homeland Security, the FAA and the FBI.

"The idea is that will then give them the information that is most up to date and allow them to have correct answers for individuals calling their offices," Moen said.

The White House says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are still investigating. Kirby added the United States Coast Guard is providing support in New Jersey and confirms there is no evidence of any foreign involvement from coastal vessels.

Many people told CBS Philadelphia they want to know the intention of the drones.

"I do think we need to find answers to find out where they're coming from," Davis said.