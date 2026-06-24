Wawa Welcome America Festival: Road closures, traffic impacts in Philadelphia through July 4

For America's historic birthday, Philadelphia is gearing up for some historic celebrations.

Now through July 4, the Wawa Welcome America Festival will host concerts, block parties, fireworks, parades and more throughout the city.

A number of road closures will go into effect for many of these events. Here's what to know about closures and traffic impacts around Philadelphia.

Wednesday, June 24

5 Points Night Market

Road closure: Rising Sun Avenue between Cottman Avenue and St. Vincent Street

Hours: 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Building the concert stage at Independence National Historic Park

Lane closure: Northbound lanes on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets

Hours: 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta

Road closures:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 17th streets: 6 a.m. until midnight

Arch Street between 15th and 16th streets: 6 a.m. until midnight

16th Street between JFK Boulevard and Arch Street: 6 a.m. until midnight

Sunday, June 28

Gospel on Independence

Road closures:

Market Street between 5th and 6th streets from 6-9 p.m.

Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th from 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Wawa Hoagie Day and US Air Force Heritage Band

Road closures 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street

5th Street between Market Street and Race Street

6th Street between Market Street and Race Street

Additional closures:

Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th and 6th from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th from 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Red, White, and Blue To Do

Road closures:

Arch Street between 4th and 6th streets from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd and 5th streets from 11 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade

Walnut Street between 2nd and 4th streets from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street from 12 p.m. on July 2 through 5 p.m. on July 3

Rolling parade closures

Market Street at 5th Street from 11 a.m. until the parade passes

Chestnut Street at 5th Street from 11:15 a.m. until the parade passes

All American Block Party

Road closures 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3rd Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street

Dock Street between 3rd Street and Walnut Street

Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street

Salute to Service: United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus

Road closures 3-9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th and 6th streets

6th Street between Arch and Market streets



Lane closures and other traffic impacts

Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets closed from 9-11 a.m.

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets closed from 3-9 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Salute to Independence Parade

Parade Formation Area Closures: 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.:

3rd Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

4th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

5th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

Parade Route Closures: 11:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

E. Market from 6th Street to 17th Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

13th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 17th Street

N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

15th Street between Cherry Street to Chestnut Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Arch Street and 20th Street

16th Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street

17th Street between Race Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street

19th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street

20th Street between Vine Street and Race Street

Chestnut Street between 11th Street and 16th Street

POPS on Independence

Road Closures

Market Street between 5th and 6th streets from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

6th Street between Market Street and Race Street from 1-9 p.m.

Pedestrian Impact

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th closed from 1-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

Traffic impacts: 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.