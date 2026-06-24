Wawa Welcome America Festival: Road closures, traffic impacts in Philadelphia through July 4
For America's historic birthday, Philadelphia is gearing up for some historic celebrations.
Now through July 4, the Wawa Welcome America Festival will host concerts, block parties, fireworks, parades and more throughout the city.
A number of road closures will go into effect for many of these events. Here's what to know about closures and traffic impacts around Philadelphia.
Wednesday, June 24
- Road closure: Rising Sun Avenue between Cottman Avenue and St. Vincent Street
- Hours: 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Building the concert stage at Independence National Historic Park
- Lane closure: Northbound lanes on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets
- Hours: 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Road closures:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 17th streets: 6 a.m. until midnight
- Arch Street between 15th and 16th streets: 6 a.m. until midnight
- 16th Street between JFK Boulevard and Arch Street: 6 a.m. until midnight
Sunday, June 28
Road closures:
- Market Street between 5th and 6th streets from 6-9 p.m.
- Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th from 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Wawa Hoagie Day and US Air Force Heritage Band
Road closures 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street
- 5th Street between Market Street and Race Street
- 6th Street between Market Street and Race Street
Additional closures:
- Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Market Street between 5th and 6th from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th from 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Road closures:
- Arch Street between 4th and 6th streets from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Chestnut Street between 2nd and 5th streets from 11 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade
- Walnut Street between 2nd and 4th streets from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- 5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street from 12 p.m. on July 2 through 5 p.m. on July 3
Rolling parade closures
- Market Street at 5th Street from 11 a.m. until the parade passes
- Chestnut Street at 5th Street from 11:15 a.m. until the parade passes
Road closures 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 3rd Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street
- Dock Street between 3rd Street and Walnut Street
- Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street
Salute to Service: United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus
Road closures 3-9 p.m.
- Market Street between 5th and 6th streets
- 6th Street between Arch and Market streets
Lane closures and other traffic impacts
- Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets closed from 9-11 a.m.
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets closed from 3-9 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Parade Formation Area Closures: 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
- 3rd Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
- 4th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
- 5th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
Parade Route Closures: 11:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:
- E. Market from 6th Street to 17th Street
- 7th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 8th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 9th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 10th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 11th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 12th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 13th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 17th Street
- N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street
- 15th Street between Cherry Street to Chestnut Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Arch Street and 20th Street
- 16th Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street
- 17th Street between Race Street and Arch Street
- 18th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street
- 19th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street
- 20th Street between Vine Street and Race Street
- Chestnut Street between 11th Street and 16th Street
Road Closures
- Market Street between 5th and 6th streets from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- 6th Street between Market Street and Race Street from 1-9 p.m.
Pedestrian Impact
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th closed from 1-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Celebration of Freedom Ceremony
Traffic impacts: 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed to vehicle traffic
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed to pedestrians