Heat wave begins Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

On Tuesday, the heat wave begins in the Philadelphia region with a manageable 92 degrees.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are the dangerously hot days. Highs range from 99 to 104. The high humidity will make it feel like 105-110-plus. The record highs each day are 100 or above, and we may tie or break some of them. These are very old records dating back 125 years (see below for more detailed record information).

An extreme heat watch has been issued from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. Sunday. This will be elevated to an extreme heat warning by Monday or Tuesday, and cooling centers will be opened.

Pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible each day due to the heat and humidity.

Any rain could keep some locations in the upper 90s rather than the 100s. There may be more widespread thunderstorm activity by the Fourth of July, which could, of course, impact the 2026 Men's World Cup match in Philadelphia, not to mention America 250 celebrations.

CBS News Philadelphia

Plan and prepare for the heat

Have somewhere cool to rest, special care for pets, check on neighbors and family, limit time outdoors and check fluid in cars.

Buildings without air conditioning will retain the heat. That cumulative effect of the heat after two to five days days could be deadly for some. Travel delays are possible.

Swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls are places to stay cool.

Cars become death traps in the heat. No people or pets should ever be left in the car. The heat can reach 125 degrees in minutes and cause death. Check your back seat before leaving a car.

Our heat records since 1894

There have only been 64 100-degree days in Philly since 1894 (per the NWS).

We've had only one 100+ day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025.

one 100+ day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025. The hottest day on record for Philly is 106 on Aug. 7, 1918.

The hottest July temperature on record is 104 on July 3, 1966.

Back-to-back 100-degree days have only occurred 14 times. The last back-to-back 100-degree days was in July 2011.

Three consecutive 100-degree days have only happened twice in Philly history, during July of 1993 and July of 1966.

We have never had four consecutive 100-degree days.

Records we are chasing: July 1 record is 102 from 1901, July 2 is 103 from 1901, July 3 is 104 from 1966.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Heat wave starts. High 92, low 69.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert: Heat. High 100, low 74.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert: Heat. High 104, low 79.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert: Heat. High 104, low 83.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid. High 99, low 81.

Sunday: Few storms. High 94, low 77.

Monday: Few storms. High 89, low 75.