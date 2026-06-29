Officials shorten route for Philadelphia parade celebrating America's 250th on Friday

With America's 250th birthday just days away, teams at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia are hard at work preparing floats for Friday's Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade.

The parade in Center City is set to feature 15 professional floats alongside 50 marching bands from around the country, military units and more.

Todd Marcocci, the parade's producer, said organizers are making some changes because of the heat wave expected to hit the city this week.

The parade route was shortened to be just about a mile long.

"I've been in constant communication every day with every single group, giving them updates on the weather, procedures and especially with the change in the route," Marcocci said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The parade steps off Friday at noon at 5th and Chestnut streets in front of Independence Hall. From there, the parade will turn right onto 6th Street, then left onto Market Street and then continue toward City Hall.

At that point, the route will continue past the old Wanamaker Building and make a left toward Broad and Chestnut, where it ends.

Wawa Welcome America is hosting Float Fest on Thursday, a chance for people to see the floats before the parade.