A dangerous heat wave is taking aim at Philadelphia. It could be the city's worst in 15 years.

A dangerous heat wave is taking aim at Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs this week, just in time as the long holiday weekend is set to draw people outside for Fourth of July celebrations.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect starting Wednesday through Saturday. Each day temperatures could surpass 100 degrees, and with the humidity, it could feel like closer to 105-110.

This is likely the worst heat wave the region could see since 2011, and we're chasing potentially record all-time high temperatures in Philadelphia.

An extreme heat watch is already in effect, and will be upgraded to an extreme heat warning by Monday or Tuesday.

Dangerous heat this week CBS Philadelphia

What could be impacted by the heat?

All outdoor plans could be impacted by the heat, including America 250 events, the World Cup match on Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium, and the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

The extreme heat could also impact air travel in Philadelphia and cause roads and railways to buckle.

Cars will quickly overheat, and power outages and rolling brownouts are possible.

The heat will hit the elderly, children, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers and pets the hardest. The cumulative effect of consecutive hot days and nights is also likely to lead to a higher number of health emergencies.

Extreme heat messages CBS Philadelphia

Urban heat island effect

All big cities, including Philadelphia, absorb heat and retain it for days. This makes it hotter during the day and reradiates heat at night, which keeps temps hotter.

The highest humidity during this heat wave will be at night and in the morning. That is why hot and humid night-time conditions make a heat wave even worse.

After thousand dies in the great 1995 heatwave, including more than 700 people in Chicago, large cities have implemented more cooling centers, hotlines, wellness checks, etc.

Many deaths are due to heat stroke from outdoor activities and shut-ins that stay home and have no AC, especially in row homes that retain so much heat. Pets are also in danger during these extreme temperatures and need shade and cool water.

Zoos have special protocols for the animals during extreme heat.

How to prepare for the heat

Before the heat wave takes full effect, be sure you have somewhere cool to rest, organize special care for pets, check on neighbors and family, limit time outdoors, check fluid in cars and stay hydrated.

Swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls are places you can stay cool.

Cars become death traps in the heat. No people or pets should ever be left in the car. The heat can reach 125 degrees in minutes and cause death, so always check your back seat before leaving a car.

Buildings with no AC will heat up and retain the heat. That cumulative effect of the heat after 3-5 days could be deadly for some.

Philly-area heat records since 1984

There have only been 64 100-degree days in Philly since 1894 (Per the NWS)

We've had only one 100+ day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025

one 100+ day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025 The hottest day on record for Philly is 106 on August 7, 1918

The hottest July temperature on record is 104 on July 3, 1966

The hottest all-time temperature on record for Philly is 106 on August, 1918

Back-to-back 100-degree days have only occurred 14 times. The last back-to-back 100-degree days was in July 2011

Three consecutive 100-degree days have only happened twice in Philly history during July of 1993 and July of 1966

We have NEVER had four consecutive 100-degree days

Records we are chasing: July 1 record is 102 from 1901, July 2 is 103 from 1901, July 3 is 104 from 1966